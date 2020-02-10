City Council approves amended 2020-2024 Capital Budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting on Monday, February 10, Council passed a motion to approve the amended 2020-2024 Capital Budget.

The amended Capital Budget was approved with the 2020 budgeted capital expenditures being $68,420,815.

According to City Staff, on January 27, Council was presented with a 2020 Capital Budget of $63,243,000.

Several changes had come to Administration’s attention since then, requiring an increase

to $68,420,815.

City Staff say while there were changes made to the 2020 budget, there were no changes made for the years 2021-2024.

Since the Report to Council on January 27, the City received notice that its allotment of Peace River Agreement revenue for 2020 will be increased to $24,810,565, which some of that increase will be directed towards the 100 Street Rebuild.