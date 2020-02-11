News

City Council approves over $507,000 in 2020 Base Budget Grant Allocations

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, February 10, City of Fort St. John Council approved the City’s Base Budget Grant Allocations for 2020.

According to City Staff, ten Base Budget Grant applications were received for 2020 and the total amount requested was $552,128.

The amount currently included in the draft operating budget for Base Budget Grants is $532,010 and the grant total recommended by staff was $507,026 for seven non-profit community groups, which was approved by Council.

Last year, Council received ten grant applications totalling $559,341 and approved
grants in the amount of $547,991.

Some groups to receive funding included the North Peace Justice Society for $12,876, the Fort St. John Public library for $397,000, and the North Peace Fall Fair Society for $5,000.

A full list for Base Budget Grant Allocations can be found on the City’s website.

