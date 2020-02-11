City Council proclaims February 26 as Anti-Bullying & Harassment Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Council has proclaimed February 26 as Anti-Bullying & Harassment Day in support of the Pink Shirt Day Initiative.
Proclaimed at a Council meeting on Monday, February 10, Anti-Bullying & Harassment Day is a day where community members raise awareness against bullying and harassment by wearing a pink shirt.
The City has a Discrimination & Harassment Policy in place and works cooperatively with BEGEU representatives and members on effective workplace training on bullying and harassment.
This collaborative approach ensures the workplace, employees and the employer participate in a productive, prosperous and healthy workplace free from discrimination and harassment.
For more information on Anti-Bullying & Harassment Day and the Pink Shirt Day Initiative, you can visit pinkshirtday.ca.