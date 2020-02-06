City crews busy preparing for High on Ice Festival

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the 2020 High on Ice Winter Festival approaching quickly, City of Fort St. John crews are busy preparing for this year’s event.

As the City prepares for the event, Staff request that the public stays out of Centennial Park and off the ice slides until the opening ceremonies on Friday, February, 14. The ice slides are scheduled to open that evening at 4:00 p.m.

City staff also are reminding users of the North Peace Leisure Pool that the main entrance off of 100 street is currently blocked and will remain closed throughout the event. You are being asked to use the entrance on 96 Street or park behind the Curling Club.

The High on Ice Winter Festival takes place throughout the Family Day long weekend from February 14 to the 17 at Centennial Park.

More information can be found on the City’s website.