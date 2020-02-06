News

City crews busy preparing for High on Ice Festival

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Gardner busy preparing for return to the PBR Global Cup USA

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Professional Bull Rider, Jake Gardner, is busy preparing for his return to the PBR...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

City crews busy preparing for High on Ice Festival

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the 2020 High on Ice Winter Festival approaching quickly, City of Fort St....
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province introduces new tools to help British Columbians plan for job success

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia is introducing new tools to help British Columbians plan for job...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the 2020 High on Ice Winter Festival approaching quickly, City of Fort St. John crews are busy preparing for this year’s event.

As the City prepares for the event, Staff request that the public stays out of Centennial Park and off the ice slides until the opening ceremonies on Friday, February, 14. The ice slides are scheduled to open that evening at 4:00 p.m.

City staff also are reminding users of the North Peace Leisure Pool that the main entrance off of 100 street is currently blocked and will remain closed throughout the event. You are being asked to use the entrance on 96 Street or park behind the Curling Club.

- Advertisement -

The High on Ice Winter Festival takes place throughout the Family Day long weekend from February 14 to the 17 at Centennial Park.

More information can be found on the City’s website.

Previous articleProvince introduces new tools to help British Columbians plan for job success
Next articleGardner busy preparing for return to the PBR Global Cup USA

More Articles Like This

Province introduces new tools to help British Columbians plan for job success

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia is introducing new tools to help British Columbians plan for job success. According to the Government, students,...
Read more

Decrease in employment continues at Site C during month of December

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Project employment numbers for the month of December 2019. The number of...
Read more

NewsAlert: Speed restrictions ordered after Saskatchewan derailment

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
GUERNSEY, Sask. — Transportation Minister Marc Garneau has announced speed restrictions on trains carrying dangerous goods after a derailment in Saskatchewan caused a dozen...
Read more

Amazon Prime show features northern dinosaur museums and paleontology sites

News Tracy Teves - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - An Amazon Prime show features northern B.C. dinosaur museums and paleontology sites. The show Dino Trails, features and is directed by...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv