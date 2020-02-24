News

City of Fort St. John Community Awards open for nominations

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2020 Community Awards are open for nominations.

Community Awards are given to those that stand out because of their impact on the city of Fort St. John.

Nominee Criteria is based upon the individuals role, impact, reach, challenges and inspiration as follows;

  • Role – Describe the nominee’s contribution.
  • Impact – Describe the depth of the nominee’s contribution in their field or community
  • Reach – Describe who benefited from the nominee’s. Indicate how many people were affected and how they were affected. Have the contributions expanded to benefit other people or groups? Have they extended beyond the nominee’s community, locally or nationally?
  • Challenges – Describe the challenges (personal, social or other) that the nominee has overcome to make a contribution in their community.
  • Inspiration  – Describe how the nominee became a role model in the community and has inspired others.
There are eight categories of Community Awards which include Cultural, Recreation, Literacy, Humanitarian, Youth, Business, Lifetime Achievement and Mayor’s Citizen of the Year.

To fill out a nomination form, CLICK HERE. Nominations close March 9, 2020, at 4 pm. Paper forms are available at City Hall, the Fort St. John Visitor Centre, or North Peace Leisure Pool.

Nominees will be recognized for their efforts at the gala on April 30.

