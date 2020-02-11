News

City of Fort St John proclaims February as Women’s Institute Month

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting on Monday, February 10, Council voted in favour of proclaiming February as Women’s Institute Month.

The local Women’s Institutes of Baldonnel, North Pine, and Cecil Lake are diversified groups of interested, involved and educated women who, by working together, expand their skills, broaden their interests and work to improve conditions in the home, the community and around the world.

These groups also make donations each year to a scholarship for a woman attending the Northern Lights College and donate yearly to the Associated Country Women of the World, to WI Canada, and to the BCWI.

Last year, the Cecil Lake Women’s Institute, through a dinner, was able to raise $7,500 to help cover medical costs for 12 people.

