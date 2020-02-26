City of Fort St. John proclaims today as Pink Shirt Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Council has proclaimed Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 as Anti Bullying and Harassment Day also recognized as Pink Shirt Day.

People are encouraged to practice kindness and wear pink to symbolize that you do not tolerate bullying in support of the Pink Shirt Day initiative.

The event originated in 2007 when David Shepherd and Travis Price of Berwick, Nova Scotia, bought and distributed 50 pink shirts after male ninth grade student Chuck McNeill was bullied for wearing a pink shirt during the first day of school.