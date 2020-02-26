News

City of Fort St. John proclaims today as Pink Shirt Day

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

City of Fort St. John proclaims today as Pink Shirt Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Council has proclaimed Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 as Anti Bullying and Harassment Day also...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Fifth and final games of round one of NWJHL Playoffs goes tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first round of the Northwest Junior Hockey League playoffs continued last night, Tuesday,...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

First Farm In Rose Prairie Awarded Top Animal Welfare And Grassfed Certifications

ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. - Whiskey Creek Ranch in Rose Prairie, was recently awarded for using sustainable agriculture methods. The pigs,...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Council has proclaimed Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 as Anti Bullying and Harassment Day also recognized as Pink Shirt Day.

People are encouraged to practice kindness and wear pink to symbolize that you do not tolerate bullying in support of the Pink Shirt Day initiative.

- Advertisement -

The event originated in 2007 when David Shepherd and Travis Price of Berwick, Nova Scotia, bought and distributed 50 pink shirts after male ninth grade student Chuck McNeill was bullied for wearing a pink shirt during the first day of school.

 

 

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleFifth and final games of round one of NWJHL Playoffs goes tonight

More Articles Like This

First Farm In Rose Prairie Awarded Top Animal Welfare And Grassfed Certifications

News Tracy Teves - 0
ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. - Whiskey Creek Ranch in Rose Prairie, was recently awarded for using sustainable agriculture methods. The pigs, laying hens and beef cattle...
Read more

Local Conservationist and Hunter responds to Pacific Wild statement

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After Pacific Wild released its statement regarding the provincial governments' Aerial Wolf Cull Program, Conservationist and Hunter, Robin Routledge...
Read more

Staff of the city of Fort St. John remind residents on garbage and recycle pickup

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Staff of the city of Fort St. John posted to its FB Page an image of garbage cans and...
Read more

Fort St John RCMP look to identify meat thief

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in the theft of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv