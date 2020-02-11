City sees rise in building permits issued in comparison to January 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for January 2020.

For January, the value of construction was $992,240 with six permits issued.

The largest commercial project on the list is for a renovation project with a dollar value of $350,000 and a building permit value of $1,750.

The City also issued a permit for an accessory building at the new Canadian Tire development on Old Fort Road with a value of $68,000.

The construction value for commercial projects during January was $483,000, while residential projects were valued at $474,240.

The number of permits issued so far in 2020 is up to six when compared to a year ago at zero permits issued.

You can view the full January 2020 building permit report on the City’s website.