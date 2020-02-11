News

City sees rise in building permits issued in comparison to January 2019

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP want to hear from you as they will host public town-hall

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP want to hear from you as they will be hosting a...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Lots to celebrate at Annual Huskies Awards Banquet

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies held their Annual Awards Banquet on Saturday, February 8,...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Entrances to B.C. legislature blocked as pipeline protests flare across Canada

VICTORIA — Hundreds of protesters blocked the entrances to the British Columbia legislature today as demonstrations against a pipeline...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for January 2020.

For January, the value of construction was $992,240 with six permits issued.

The largest commercial project on the list is for a renovation project with a dollar value of $350,000 and a building permit value of $1,750.

- Advertisement -

The City also issued a permit for an accessory building at the new Canadian Tire development on Old Fort Road with a value of $68,000.

The construction value for commercial projects during January was $483,000, while residential projects were valued at $474,240.

The number of permits issued so far in 2020 is up to six when compared to a year ago at zero permits issued.

Advertisement

You can view the full January 2020 building permit report on the City’s website.

Previous article1.2M litres of oil spilled in Saskatchewan train derailment
Next articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Much ado about nothing

More Articles Like This

Dawson Creek RCMP want to hear from you as they will host public town-hall

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP want to hear from you as they will be hosting a public town-hall on February 19. According...
Read more

Entrances to B.C. legislature blocked as pipeline protests flare across Canada

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Hundreds of protesters blocked the entrances to the British Columbia legislature today as demonstrations against a pipeline project continued to flare across...
Read more

1.2M litres of oil spilled in Saskatchewan train derailment

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
GUERNSEY, Sask. — The Saskatchewan government says about 1.2 million litres of oil was spilled during a fiery train derailment in Saskatchewan last week. The...
Read more

New Volunteer Community Leader appointed to represent MADD in Fort St John

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - MADD Canada has appointed a new volunteer Community Leader in Fort St. John. Melissa Dunn has been selected as the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv