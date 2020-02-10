City to make further improvements before starting construction on 100 street

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After consultation with local businesses, the City identified more improvements around 100 street before they start construction from 96 street to 105 avenue.

Those improvements will start this spring and summer and include the following laneway upgrades:

West of 100 street between 96 avenue and 98 avenue

East of 100 street between 96 avenue and 97 avenue

North of 98 avenue between 100 street and 102 street

The City will also add new traffic lights at the intersection of 96 street and 96 avenue as traffic flow down both roads will be increased as construction on 100 street will take until at least 2023.

- Advertisement -

The intersection of 96 avenue and 100 street will be closed this summer, as the City prepares the intersection and the underground infrastructure for the remainder of the upgrades along 100 street.

During consultation in 2019, the City and members of the community put forward a new design for 100 street that included reducing traffic to one lane in each direction from 96 street to 105 avenue.

The design also included larger sidewalks, increased vegetation and one turning lane in the middle of the street. In the winter, the turning lane will serve as a storage space for snow.