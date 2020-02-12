City to review 2020 proposed NCLGA resolution submissions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City of Fort St. John Council Meeting on Monday, February 10, City Staff provided Council with draft resolution topics to be submitted for the North Central Local Government Association’s Annual General Meeting.

Some of the proposed draft resolution topics on the list include:

B.C. Hydro’s regulation regarding independent power producers’ revised maximum reimbursement rates and significant delays in service connection for new City infrastructure

Ministry of Public Safety and Emergency Services regarding evacuation

procedures that identify Prince George rather than Grande Prairie in the

event of a full-scale evacuation of the City

The report on Monday’s Regular Council Meeting was the first step and staff will be bringing forward the resolutions at the next Council Meeting on February 24.