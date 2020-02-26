City Youth prepare for Youth Changing Tomorrow Conference

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 100 students from across School District 60 will be attending Northern Lights College this Thursday, February 27 for a youth-oriented conference.

Organized by the Fort St. John Youth Advisory Council, North Peace Secondary School Student Council, Girls Can Talk, and WE Schools, the ‘Youth Changing Tomorrow

Conference’ will cover various youth-specific topics such as leadership, inclusion, financial literacy, and health and wellness.

It will also feature a panel discussion and various concurrent sessions, including the popular Urban Systems Foundations ‘Growing Our Own mentorship’ event.

Becky Grimsrud, a Council Liaison for the Youth Advisory Council, says this conference is a fantastic opportunity for the community’s youth to come together for a day of inspiration,

personal growth, and community building.

For more information, you can contact Naomi Gallant, Community Development Coordinator, by email communitydevelopment@fortstjohn.ca.