Coastal GasLink agrees to a two-day pause of construction activities in Morice River Area

By Scott Brooks

HOUSTON, B.C. – Coastal GasLink has issued a statement agreeing to a two-day pause of construction activities in the Morice River Area.

The statement issued today, Thursday, February 27, says this agreement to pause construction activities is to facilitate dialogue between Hereditary Chiefs and government representatives.

Coastal GasLink says they fully support the efforts of all parties and are committed to finding a peaceful resolution to the current issues.

Coastal GasLink project is under construction across northern British Columbia with over 1,200 women and men at work, 30 percent of whom are Indigenous.

Coastal GasLink says it recognizes the importance of dialogue in solving the issues of the Hereditary Chiefs and will provide time for dialogue to occur by temporarily pausing construction in the Morice River area.

