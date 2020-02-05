Coastal GasLink released statement after no resolution from Wiggus Respect table discussions

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Coastal GasLink released a statement after no resolution between the Government of British Columbia and the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.

The statement released by Coastal Gaslink on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020, first expresses appreciation and gratitude for the time and effort taken by Minister Scott Fraser and his staff, the Hereditary Chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en and liaison Nathan Cullen for trying to find a peaceful resolution.

Disappointment was expressed by Coastal GasLink that now discussions have ended, a resolution was not reached that would prevent the enforcement of the Interlocutory Injunction.

Coastal GasLink expressed the senior leadership team has been in Smithers since Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 available to meet with the Hereditary Chiefs and have not been successful. As Coastal GasLink shares they have supported Mr. Cullen and have wanted to find common ground.

Coastal GasLink shared they need to resume construction activities in the area to meet its commitments to LNG Canada, the Province of British Columbia, its Indigenous partners, local communities and the many workers who depend on the opportunities the project provides.

Coastal GasLink shared further, there are over 1,000 people working across northern British Columbia on this project. Hundreds more are waiting to go to work in areas currently behind the blockade, including many Wet’suwet’en members.

According to Coastal GasLink, it will resume construction activities in the Morice River area in accordance with its permits and Interlocutory Injunction. The company hopes that the resumption of construction activities occurs in a lawful and peaceful manner that maintains the safety of all in the Morice River area.

Coastal GasLink states it remains committed to ongoing engagement and dialogue with all Indigenous communities across the route, including the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs and the Unist’ot’en, to ensure that all parties benefit from the cultural, environmental and historical knowledge of Indigenous partners.