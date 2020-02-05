News

Committee of the Whole reviews District of Taylor’s Proposed Financial Plan

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Shipping crude oil through Manitoba has been floated, rejected before

WINNIPEG — There's renewed talk of transporting western oil through the northern Manitoba port in Churchill, but any such project...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Committee of the Whole reviews District of Taylor’s Proposed Financial Plan

TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, February 3, committee members...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

New traffic signals activated at 100 Ave and 98 Street

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Staff of the city of Fort St. John will be activating new traffic signals...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, February 3, committee members discussed the District’s Proposed Financial Plan for 2020-2024.

According to District Staff, the committee provided feedback and recommendations on a number of items within the Proposed Financial Plan.

The first item looked at was the replacement of a vacuum truck, with a cost of $170,000 – $225,000, before taxes, for a new truck.

- Advertisement -

The District also is looking at replacing the Fire Department’s primary response vehicle Rescue 10. An estimate lists the new truck, with equipment installed, as $234,600.

Among the replacement of vehicles, the committee also looked at an increase in consulting fees for 2020 for anticipated follow-up work resulting from the Core Services Review, and a Website Upgrade/Refresh Project.

The Committee of the Whole requested that a follow-up report be provided for the upcoming meeting on February 18.

Advertisement

More information can be found on the District’s website.

Previous articleNew traffic signals activated at 100 Ave and 98 Street
Next articleShipping crude oil through Manitoba has been floated, rejected before

More Articles Like This

Shipping crude oil through Manitoba has been floated, rejected before

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
WINNIPEG — There's renewed talk of transporting western oil through the northern Manitoba port in Churchill, but any such project is likely to run into...
Read more

New traffic signals activated at 100 Ave and 98 Street

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Staff of the city of Fort St. John will be activating new traffic signals at the intersection of 100...
Read more

Almost $150 million in vaunted oceans-protection funding not spent

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Almost $150 million allocated to help protect Canada's oceans has gone unspent by the Trudeau government over the past two years. The Liberals...
Read more

Opponents to ramp up protests against Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in B.C.

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — Opponents of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion say they will do whatever it takes to stop the project after suffering a devastating...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv