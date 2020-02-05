Committee of the Whole reviews District of Taylor’s Proposed Financial Plan

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, February 3, committee members discussed the District’s Proposed Financial Plan for 2020-2024.

According to District Staff, the committee provided feedback and recommendations on a number of items within the Proposed Financial Plan.

The first item looked at was the replacement of a vacuum truck, with a cost of $170,000 – $225,000, before taxes, for a new truck.

The District also is looking at replacing the Fire Department’s primary response vehicle Rescue 10. An estimate lists the new truck, with equipment installed, as $234,600.

Among the replacement of vehicles, the committee also looked at an increase in consulting fees for 2020 for anticipated follow-up work resulting from the Core Services Review, and a Website Upgrade/Refresh Project.

The Committee of the Whole requested that a follow-up report be provided for the upcoming meeting on February 18.

More information can be found on the District’s website.