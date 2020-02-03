Conservatives start online petition supporting Canadian firearms owners

OTTAWA, ON – The Conservative Party of Canada has started an online petition in regard to supporting Canadian firearms owners.

The petition, sponsored by Glen Motz, Member of Parliament for Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner and Associate Shadow Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, opposes the Liberals’ plan to ban ‘military-style assault rifles’ through an Order in Council and bypass the democratic process of the House of Commons.

According to a release issued by the Conservatives, this petition has become the most-signed e-petition in Canadian history, with more than 139,000 signatures as of January 31.

- Advertisement -

This petition surpasses a previous petition sponsored by Nathan Cullen in 2017 that was presented to the House with 130,452 signatures.

Concerned Canadians have until February 15, 2020, to sign the e-Petition, which can be found online through the House of Commons website.