NewsRegional

Conservatives start online petition supporting Canadian firearms owners

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Conservatives start online petition supporting Canadian firearms owners

OTTAWA, ON - The Conservative Party of Canada has started an online petition in regard to supporting Canadian firearms...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Northern Strikers U11 earn silver at FC Memorial Challenge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U11 Development team were in Edmonton over the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Charges laid in relation to January 26 2020 investigation

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - RCMP arrested one person in connection with a stolen vehicle on Sunday, January 26, 2020. This...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

OTTAWA, ON – The Conservative Party of Canada has started an online petition in regard to supporting Canadian firearms owners.

The petition, sponsored by Glen Motz, Member of Parliament for Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner and Associate Shadow Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, opposes the Liberals’ plan to ban ‘military-style assault rifles’ through an Order in Council and bypass the democratic process of the House of Commons.

According to a release issued by the Conservatives, this petition has become the most-signed e-petition in Canadian history, with more than 139,000 signatures as of January 31.

- Advertisement -

This petition surpasses a previous petition sponsored by Nathan Cullen in 2017 that was presented to the House with 130,452 signatures.

Concerned Canadians have until February 15, 2020, to sign the e-Petition, which can be found online through the House of Commons website.

Previous articleNorthern Strikers U11 earn silver at FC Memorial Challenge

More Articles Like This

Charges laid in relation to January 26 2020 investigation

News Tracy Teves - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - RCMP arrested one person in connection with a stolen vehicle on Sunday, January 26, 2020. This person was suspected of having...
Read more

Poppy Foundation makes a donation to the Army Cadets

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Poppy Foundation made a donation of a little over $4000.00 to the Fort St. John Army Cadets. Tina Tucker...
Read more

CDC is calling all performers for the 46th CDC Talent Show

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Child Development Centre (CDC) is hosting its Annual Talent Show Fundraiser and is in need of performers to...
Read more

Mining firm Teck Resources sets target to be ‘carbon neutral’ by 2050

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
The Vancouver-based mining company proposing to build the massive Frontier oilsands mine in northeastern Alberta has set a target to be "carbon neutral" by...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv