Council sends recommendation to NCLGA regarding wait times for BC Hydro Connections

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council will be sending a recommendation to the North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) for the 2020 Annual General Meeting to address long wait times for BC Hydro Connections.

Council is seeking the NCLGA to lobby the Provincial Government to address long wait times for BC Hydro Connections so that projects can be connected in a timely fashion.

With delays to newly constructed infrastructure and not being able to get BC Hydro to connect these projects in a timely fashion city Council passed a resolution to submit a recommendation to the North Central Local Government Association for the 2020 Annual General Meeting and also be inclusive for Union of BC Municipalities.

Council shares that BC Hydro is responsible for connecting newly constructed infrastructure to its powerlines, yet lengthy wait times for BC Hydro to install services to projects, result in an excessive delay in service provision.