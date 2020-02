FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Cross-Country Skiing wrapped on the third and final day of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, on Sunday, with the Mixed 4×2 km Relays event.

The team representing Zone 8, Cariboo-Northeast, placed 11th in the Mixed 4×2 km Relays event.

Earning gold in the Mixed 4×2 km Relays event was a team from Thompson-Okanagan, while silver went to Vancouver-Coastal and bronze to a team from the Kootenays.