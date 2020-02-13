Davies calls NDP’s throne speech “disappointing” and “nothing new”

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, is calling the NDP’s throne speech “disappointing” and “nothing new”.

On Tuesday, February 11, the B.C. Legislature resumed with a throne speech delivered by Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin outlining the NDP Government’s plans to implement stronger public services, making life more affordable, and strengthening the Province’s economy.

Davies says the throne speech was quite disappointing and there was nothing new included in it as the NDPs made no mention of growing or restoring the Province’s natural resource sector.

If the Province does not grow or restore those affected industries, Davies says taxes will go up in replacement of that lost income.

In order to restore the resource sector, such as forestry, Davies says the Government must remove the red tape, such as heavy taxation, for harvesting and producing materials in order to increase the Province’s competitiveness.