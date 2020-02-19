NewsRegional

Davies calls the 2020 Budget nothing good for the Province’s economy

By Scott Brooks
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, is calling the NDP Government’s Budget for 2020 nothing good for when it comes to moving the Province’s economy forward.

On Tuesday, February 18, Minister of Finance, Carole James, delivered the 2020 Budget which is being said to help move the Province’s economy forward.

Davies says the Budget is doing the exact opposite as it is doing nothing to help Northerners as there was no mention of funding being provided to help out the heavily affected forest industry.

Davies also finds it troubling that no announcements for infrastructure were mentioned, such as more funding for the replacement of the Taylor Bridge.

Overall, Davies finds the 2020 Budget to be nothing good for B.C.’s future and says it will do very little but increase the Province’s taxes.

