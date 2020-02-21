Dawson Creek Athletes get first Zone 8 medals at Winter games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Zone 8, Caribou-Northeast athletes have their first medals at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

The medals came in 222 metre Women Short Track Speed Skating event for Special Olympic Athletes. Gabby McGillvray from Progress, B.C. won the gold in a time of 41.080 seconds followed by Chassetty Berkowseki from Zone 4 with a time of 44.149 seconds. Bronze went to Kianna Sherk from Dawson Creek with a time of 44.628 seconds.

These are the first two medals for athletes from Zone 8, which includes all of Northeast B.C.

See the full schedule of events below.