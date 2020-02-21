News

Dawson Creek Athletes get first Zone 8 medals at Winter games

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Athletes participating in the short track speed skating events at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games - BC Games Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Zone 8, Caribou-Northeast athletes have their first medals at the 2020 B.C.
Politicians express disappointment in Caribou Partnership Agreement

VICTORIA, B.C. - Friday morning Chiefs of the West Moberly First Nations, Saulteau First Nations and Ministers
Trudeau says time for blockades to end, Indigenous leaders to work with government

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says after two weeks, barricades on rail lines and other major
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Zone 8, Caribou-Northeast athletes have their first medals at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

The medals came in 222 metre Women Short Track Speed Skating event for Special Olympic Athletes.  Gabby McGillvray from Progress, B.C. won the gold in a time of 41.080 seconds followed by Chassetty Berkowseki from Zone 4 with a time of 44.149 seconds.  Bronze went to Kianna Sherk from Dawson Creek with a time of 44.628 seconds.

These are the first two medals for athletes from Zone 8, which includes all of Northeast B.C.

See the full schedule of events below.

SportVenueThursday Feb 20Friday Feb 21Saturday Feb 22Sunday Feb 23
Opening CeremoniesNorth Peace ArenaDoors 6 p.m. - Event at 7 p.m.
ArcheryKids Arena Field House9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
BadmintonMargaret Ma Murray School8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Basketball-WheelchairDr. Kearney Middle School8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
BiathlonNorth Peace Rod and Gun Club8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
CurlingFort St. John Curling Club8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
DivingNorth Peace Leisure Pool8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Figure Skating (and Special Olympic)Taylor Arena10 a.m. to 5:55 p.m.9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
GymnasticsNorth Peace Secondary School9:10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
JudoBert Bowes Middle School7:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
KaratePomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Rhythmic GymnasticsDucan Cran Elementary9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
RingettePomeroy Sport Centre - West Rink7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.7 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Skiing-AlpineBear Mountain Ski Hill (Dawson Creek)9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Skiing Cross Country (and Para Olympic)Beatton Provincial Park10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Speed Skating (and Special Olympic)Pomeroy Sport Centre - East Rink9 a.m. to 4:11 p.m.9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.9 a.m. to 12:23 p.m.
Closing CeremonyNorth Peace Arena1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

