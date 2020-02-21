Dawson Creek Athletes get first Zone 8 medals at Winter games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Zone 8, Caribou-Northeast athletes have their first medals at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.
The medals came in 222 metre Women Short Track Speed Skating event for Special Olympic Athletes. Gabby McGillvray from Progress, B.C. won the gold in a time of 41.080 seconds followed by Chassetty Berkowseki from Zone 4 with a time of 44.149 seconds. Bronze went to Kianna Sherk from Dawson Creek with a time of 44.628 seconds.
These are the first two medals for athletes from Zone 8, which includes all of Northeast B.C.
See the full schedule of events below.
|Sport
|Venue
|Thursday Feb 20
|Friday Feb 21
|Saturday Feb 22
|Sunday Feb 23
|Opening Ceremonies
|North Peace Arena
|Doors 6 p.m. - Event at 7 p.m.
|Archery
|Kids Arena Field House
|9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
|Badminton
|Margaret Ma Murray School
|8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
|8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
|8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|Basketball-Wheelchair
|Dr. Kearney Middle School
|8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
|8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
|7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Biathlon
|North Peace Rod and Gun Club
|8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|Curling
|Fort St. John Curling Club
|8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
|9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Diving
|North Peace Leisure Pool
|8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
|8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
|Figure Skating (and Special Olympic)
|Taylor Arena
|10 a.m. to 5:55 p.m.
|9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
|Gymnastics
|North Peace Secondary School
|9:10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.
|9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Judo
|Bert Bowes Middle School
|7:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
|8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
|8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|Karate
|Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre
|8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|Ducan Cran Elementary
|9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
|9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
|Ringette
|Pomeroy Sport Centre - West Rink
|7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
|7 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.
|7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
|Skiing-Alpine
|Bear Mountain Ski Hill (Dawson Creek)
|9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|Skiing Cross Country (and Para Olympic)
|Beatton Provincial Park
|10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
|9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|Speed Skating (and Special Olympic)
|Pomeroy Sport Centre - East Rink
|9 a.m. to 4:11 p.m.
|9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
|9 a.m. to 12:23 p.m.
|Closing Ceremony
|North Peace Arena
|1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.