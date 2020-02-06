Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce seeks path forward in regard to Caribou Recovery

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek & District Chamber of Commerce has written a letter to the Peace River Regional District seeking a path forward for economic stability in the South Peace, in regard to the Caribou Recovery Plan.

In the letter, Chris Richards, President of the Dawson Creek Chamber, says the situation does look bleak at the moment, with no desire to amend the partnership agreement and no local government representation being included in meaningful discussion.

Despite the lack of meaningful discussions, the Chamber feels that the community must rethink the future of socio-economics in the region and how to work with all neighbours in order to have a strong economic future and a solution that will work best for the Northeast.

- Advertisement -

The full letter can be found on the Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.