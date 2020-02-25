Sports

Dawson Creek Junior Canucks win over Sexsmith Vipers as round one of NWJHL playoffs continue

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first round of the Northwest Junior Hockey League playoffs continued last night, Monday, February 24, as the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks took on the Sexsmith Vipers in game four of the series.

In game four of the first round of the playoffs, the Junior canucks added another win to their record after beating the Vipers at the Sexsmith arena with a win of 4-2.

The Junior Canucks’ record in the playoffs now stands at 3-1 over the Vipers.

Elsewhere within the playoffs, the JDA County Kings are host tonight, Tuesday, to the Fairview Flyers for game four of the series.

The Kings currently have an edge of 2-1 over the Flyers.

The top two teams in the league, the Fort. St John Huskies and the North Peace Navigators both have a bye into the second round of the playoffs.

The full playoff schedule and results can be found by visiting nwjhl.com.

