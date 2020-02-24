Dawson Creek RCMP look to identify suspect for attempted break-in

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are looking to identify a suspect following an attempted break-in.

On the morning of Thursday, February 20, at around 9:07 a.m., RCMP was called to a local service station on 271 Road in the community of Ground Birch.

According to Police, when the employee arrived to open Ground Birch Gas Station, they discovered damage to the lock where someone had tried to gain entry.

A review of the video surveillance confirmed the attempted break and enter. The suspect, a man, is seen leaving in a vehicle after the failed attempt to gain entry.

If you know who this person is, or have any information on this investigation, you are being asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

More photos of the suspect: