Dawson Creek RCMP want to hear from you as they will host public town-hall

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP want to hear from you as they will be hosting a public town-hall on February 19.

According to RCMP, the purpose of this public town-hall is to gain community input for the RCMP strategic priorities for 2020.

The RCMP says this meeting will also enable all community members an opportunity to provide input as a version of a “World Cafe Problem Solving” that will be utilized.

Dawson Creek RCMP senior management team will be in attendance and available to speak with community members one-on-one after the meeting.

The Dawson Creek RCMP public town-hall is taking place on February 19, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Co-op Mercer Hall located in the lower lobby of the Encana Events Centre.