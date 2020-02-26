Dawson Creek Senior Canucks to battle Grande Prairie Athletics in NPHL finals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Hockey League semi-final playoff series has wrapped up and are now moving on to the playoff finals.

During the semi-finals, in a best-of-seven series, the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks took on the Grimshaw Huskies and managed to shut Grimshaw out with a record of 4-0.

Also during the semi-finals, the Grande Prairie Athletics came out on top after beating the Manning Comets with a record of 3-1.

- Advertisement -

Up next, the NPHL finals will begin next week between the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks and the Grande Prairie Athletics. The first game of the best-of-seven series takes place Tuesday, March 3, at the Memorial Arena in Dawson Creek.

Here is a full schedule of the NPHL finals:

Game 1 – Tue., March 3 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

Game 2 – Thu., March 5 – Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie

Game 3 – Sat., March 7 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

Game 4 – Tue., March 10 – Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie

*Game 5 – Thu., March 12 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

*Game 6 – Sat., March 14 – Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie

*Game 7 – Tue., March 17 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

*if necessary