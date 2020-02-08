Deadline this Saturday for 2020 BC Winter Games volunteer sign-up

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The registration deadline to sign-up as a volunteer to help out with the 2020 B.C. Winter Games is tomorrow, Saturday, February 8.

According to Jennifer Moore, of the Winter Games Committee, after two years of planning, they are now training and scheduling volunteers to ensure that everything runs smoothly for the opening and closing ceremonies and for the Games itself.

For the Games, Moore says support from both the corporate and general community has been outstanding with many donations being made to help make the Games a success.

The 2020 B.C. Winter Games takes place from February 20 to the 23 in Fort St. John.

To sign up as a volunteer and for more information on the Games, you can visit bcgames.org.