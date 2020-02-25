Deadline to sign up for Community One Stop this Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The registration deadline for the Spring edition of the City of Fort St. John’s Community One Stop is quickly approaching.

Community One Stop is for local clubs, organizations and groups to display information and allow for members of the public to sign-up and join the organization or group.

There are activities and programs for everyone from literacy, dance, sports, health and wellness, art, martial arts, music and more.

- Advertisement -

The deadline for organizations and groups to register to take part in Community One Stop is this Thursday, February 27.

Community One Stop takes place on Saturday, March 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Totem Mall.

For more information, you can send an email to recreation@fortstjohn.ca.