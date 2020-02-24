Sports

Diving results at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Tiffany Phelan
By Tiffany Phelan

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

First round of NWJHL playoffs continue this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first round of playoffs continue this week as part of Northwest Junior Hockey...
Read more
SportsTiffany Phelan - 0

BC Winter Games Judo Results

  FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The gymnasium in Bert Bowes Middle School was transformed into a martial arts studio...
Read more
SportsTiffany Phelan - 0

Diving results at the 2020 BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Leisure Pool was filled with talented athletes and anxious bystanders this...
Read more
Tiffany Phelan
Tiffany Phelan
Tiffany heads out each weekend in the Backcountry Community Cruiser visiting events in the North Peace. Let her know about your event.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Leisure Pool was filled with talented athletes and anxious bystanders this weekend, with Diving going on for the 2020 BC Winter Games.

It was a super engaging yet nerve-wracking sport to watch as the divers would jump off the diving boards backward, sideways and upside down with no hesitation.

As a result many of the Zones placed well in this sport, with some winning multiple medals in the different categories.

- Advertisement -

In the Boys C 1 and 3 meter dives the results looked the exact same, with Vancouver Coast (Zone 5) taking first and second place, while Thompson Okanagan (Zone 4) got third.

Fraser River (Zone 4) won first and third in both the Boys B 1 and 3 meter dives while Vancouver Coast (Zone 5) then snagged second place in both these categories as well.

In the Girls C 1 meter division Vancouver Coast (Zone 5) once again did remarkably well as they won Gold, Silver and Bronze as well as earning the 4th and 5th place spots.

Advertisement

In the Girls C 3 meter, Vancouver Coast got gold and bronze whole Thompson Okanagan (Zone 2) was able to win silver and break up Zone 5’s streak slightly.

Lastly in the Girls B 1 and 3 meter dives, Fraser Valley (Zone 3) came in first, Vancouver Coast (Zone 5), grabbed the second place spot and Fraser River (Zone 4) got third.

Overall, all the Zones that competed did very well this weekend and viewers had a great time cheering them on.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleDawson Creek RCMP look to identify suspect for attempted break-in
Next articleBC Winter Games Judo Results

More Articles Like This

First round of NWJHL playoffs continue this week

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first round of playoffs continue this week as part of Northwest Junior Hockey League action. So far, in the...
Read more

BC Winter Games Judo Results

Sports Tiffany Phelan - 0
  FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The gymnasium in Bert Bowes Middle School was transformed into a martial arts studio this weekend where the Judo...
Read more

Zone 8 Athletes Take First Place in Wheelchair Basketball at the BC Winter Games

Sports Tiffany Phelan - 0
  FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The gold and bronze medal Wheelchair Basketball took place on Sunday morning. In the bronze game it was Fraser Valley...
Read more

Huge crowd at 2020 BC Winter Games Closing Ceremony

News Tiffany Phelan - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It is easy to start viewing Fort St. John as just your average small town, especially in February when...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv