Diving results at the 2020 BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Leisure Pool was filled with talented athletes and anxious bystanders this weekend, with Diving going on for the 2020 BC Winter Games.

It was a super engaging yet nerve-wracking sport to watch as the divers would jump off the diving boards backward, sideways and upside down with no hesitation.

As a result many of the Zones placed well in this sport, with some winning multiple medals in the different categories.

In the Boys C 1 and 3 meter dives the results looked the exact same, with Vancouver Coast (Zone 5) taking first and second place, while Thompson Okanagan (Zone 4) got third.

Fraser River (Zone 4) won first and third in both the Boys B 1 and 3 meter dives while Vancouver Coast (Zone 5) then snagged second place in both these categories as well.

In the Girls C 1 meter division Vancouver Coast (Zone 5) once again did remarkably well as they won Gold, Silver and Bronze as well as earning the 4th and 5th place spots.

In the Girls C 3 meter, Vancouver Coast got gold and bronze whole Thompson Okanagan (Zone 2) was able to win silver and break up Zone 5’s streak slightly.

Lastly in the Girls B 1 and 3 meter dives, Fraser Valley (Zone 3) came in first, Vancouver Coast (Zone 5), grabbed the second place spot and Fraser River (Zone 4) got third.

Overall, all the Zones that competed did very well this weekend and viewers had a great time cheering them on.