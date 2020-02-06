NewsRegional

Drivers to save $400 with introduction of lower ICBC premiums

By Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of British Columbia has announced that it is transforming ICBC by removing lawyers and legal costs from the system to reduce rates and substantially increase care benefits, making public auto insurance work for British Columbians again.

According to the Government, legislation will be introduced in the coming weeks that will lower ICBC premiums by approximately 20 percent, an average of $400 in savings per driver.

At the same time, the Province says maximum care and treatment benefits for anyone injured in a crash will increase to at least $7.5 million, and new benefits will provide care for those most seriously injured, for as long as they need it.

These benefits will be available to every British Columbian without having to hire a lawyer.

All changes are to take effect starting May 2021.

More information can be found on ICBC’s website.

