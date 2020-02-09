Early morning fire destroys two duplexes in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two duplexes were destroyed in an overnight fire in Fort St. John on 102 avenue.

The Fort St. John Fire Department was called to the fire just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, two duplexes were on fire. The fire appears to have started in one half of a duplex and quickly spread to another duplex next door. The two inside units were destroyed in the fire, but the two outside units were saved by the firefighters and the firewall. The outside units while still standing, did suffer both smoke and water damage and the residents of those units will not be allowed home at this time.

Three people were taken to the hospital for observation while the rest of the residents escaped unharmed.

Strong winds at the time the fire helped to spread the flames, but firefighters were able to have most of the fire out in approximately one hour.

On top of the four fire fighting apparatus from Fort St. John, the department also requested help from the Charlie Lake Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators will be on scene today.

