NewsRegional

Early morning traffic stop leads to charges

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Early morning traffic stop leads to charges

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - An early morning traffic stop, conducted by RCMP, has led to multiple charges. According to RCMP,...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Costs, delays scuttle 124-mile Constitution Pipeline project

ALBANY, N.Y. — The nearly $1 billion Constitution Pipeline project, which had been designed to take natural gas from...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta Appeal Court sides with province on federal carbon tax

EDMONTON — The Alberta Court of Appeal gave opponents of the federal carbon tax their first win on...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – An early morning traffic stop, conducted by RCMP, has led to multiple charges.

According to RCMP, during the early morning hours of February 13, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit was conducting patrols in the Clairmont area when they observed a suspicious vehicle.

A traffic stop was conducted and as a result of an investigation, the driver and passenger were arrested.

- Advertisement -

Facing multiple charges for possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized possession of a firearm, among others, are 36-year-old Cody Day and 21-year-old Jaden Disman, both of Grande Prairie.

Both Day and Disman are to appear next in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 1, 2020.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleCosts, delays scuttle 124-mile Constitution Pipeline project

More Articles Like This

Costs, delays scuttle 124-mile Constitution Pipeline project

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
ALBANY, N.Y. — The nearly $1 billion Constitution Pipeline project, which had been designed to take natural gas from Pennsylvania's shale gas fields to...
Read more

Alberta Appeal Court sides with province on federal carbon tax

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — The Alberta Court of Appeal gave opponents of the federal carbon tax their first win on Monday when it ruled that the levy...
Read more

Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen property

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - A search warrant conducted by Grande Prairie RCMP has led to the recovery of stolen property. According to RCMP, on Wednesday,...
Read more

Ripples from Ontario police action felt in Quebec as Mohawks block roads

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
MONTREAL — Tensions mounted Monday in Mohawk communities near Montreal after Ontario Provincial Police moved in on a rail blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. Mohawks in Kanesatake, northwest...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv