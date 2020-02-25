Early morning traffic stop leads to charges

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – An early morning traffic stop, conducted by RCMP, has led to multiple charges.

According to RCMP, during the early morning hours of February 13, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit was conducting patrols in the Clairmont area when they observed a suspicious vehicle.

A traffic stop was conducted and as a result of an investigation, the driver and passenger were arrested.

Facing multiple charges for possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized possession of a firearm, among others, are 36-year-old Cody Day and 21-year-old Jaden Disman, both of Grande Prairie.

Both Day and Disman are to appear next in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 1, 2020.