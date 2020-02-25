Electoral Area D Roundtable Meetings

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has posted the next series of roundtable meetings for Electoral Areas D, with Electoral Director D Leonard Hiebert.

Roundtable meetings give residents the opportunity to meet your Electoral Area Director for your community. This is how you can get updates and ask questions about projects and activities of the Peace River Regional District. You are also able to share your thoughts or ideas on community issues.

The first set of meetings start in March and run through to April 2020 as follows;