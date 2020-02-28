Sports

Engage Sport North to host Try-It Speed Skating on March 7

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Speed Skaters busy putting in final practice, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre, ahead of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro continues to conduct controlled burning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says more controlled burning of...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Submission Deadline approaches for Reel Shorts Film Festival

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB - The Reel Shorts Film Festival promotes film in the Peace Region. The deadline is approaching for...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Engage Sport North to host Try-It Speed Skating on March 7

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Engage Sport North, in partnership with the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Engage Sport North, in partnership with the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club, are hosting a free Try-It Speed Skating event.

If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to be a speed skater, this Try-It event is your chance to try out the sport that Fort St. John excels at.

During this event, you will have the opportunity to meet with the coaches and skaters, and see if speed skating is the right sport for you.

- Advertisement -

The free Try-It Speed Skating event is open to all ages and levels and is taking place on the evening of Saturday, March 7, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, you can contact Chantiel Drschiwiski at 250-401-8080 or email cdrschiwiski@engagesportnorth.com.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleICBC and police asks drivers to ‘take a break’ from phones
Next articleSubmission Deadline approaches for Reel Shorts Film Festival

More Articles Like This

Huskies Player of the Week: Teagan McMullen

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #14 Forward Teagan McMullen. Each week, a different player from the Huskies...
Read more

Huskies to hold silent auction to help cover cost of new bus engine

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are holding a special fundraiser to help them with a transportation issue. According to the...
Read more

Huskies to play Fairview Flyers in second round of NWJHL playoffs

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The semi-final playoff schedule for the Fort St. John Huskies has been announced. Starting this Saturday, February 29, the Huskies...
Read more

Spring 2020 Recreation & Leisure Guide to be released Monday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is providing a sneak peek for the Spring 2020 Recreation & Leisure Guide. According...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv