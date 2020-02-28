Engage Sport North to host Try-It Speed Skating on March 7

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Engage Sport North, in partnership with the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club, are hosting a free Try-It Speed Skating event.

If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to be a speed skater, this Try-It event is your chance to try out the sport that Fort St. John excels at.

During this event, you will have the opportunity to meet with the coaches and skaters, and see if speed skating is the right sport for you.

- Advertisement -

The free Try-It Speed Skating event is open to all ages and levels and is taking place on the evening of Saturday, March 7, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, you can contact Chantiel Drschiwiski at 250-401-8080 or email cdrschiwiski@engagesportnorth.com.