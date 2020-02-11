Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Entrances to B.C. legislature blocked as pipeline protests flare across Canada

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP want to hear from you as they will host public town-hall

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP want to hear from you as they will be hosting a...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Lots to celebrate at Annual Huskies Awards Banquet

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies held their Annual Awards Banquet on Saturday, February 8,...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Entrances to B.C. legislature blocked as pipeline protests flare across Canada

VICTORIA — Hundreds of protesters blocked the entrances to the British Columbia legislature today as demonstrations against a pipeline...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

VICTORIA — Hundreds of protesters blocked the entrances to the British Columbia legislature today as demonstrations against a pipeline project continued to flare across the country.

Protesters hollered “Shame” as politicians tried to enter the building with help from security and others chanted “Shut down Canada” and “Stand up, fight back.”

Protesters have been camping outside the legislature since Friday.

- Advertisement -

Premier John Horgan’s New Democrat government was set to deliver its throne speech later in the day but the traditional military salute and honour guard that typically greets the lieutenant governor’s arrival has been cancelled because of the demonstration.

Demonstrations have sprung up across Canada since the RCMP began enforcing a court injunction last week against Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who have been blocking construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northwestern B.C.

The RCMP concluded major operations to enforce the injunction on Monday after arresting a 21 people.

Advertisement

Protesters also gathered outside a Helijet port in Victoria and a group of Indigenous youth who are occupying the federal Justice Department building in Ottawa say they’ve given the minister 24 hours to respond to their demands or they’ll consider reconciliation dead.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Previous articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Much ado about nothing
Next articleLots to celebrate at Annual Huskies Awards Banquet

More Articles Like This

Dawson Creek RCMP want to hear from you as they will host public town-hall

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP want to hear from you as they will be hosting a public town-hall on February 19. According...
Read more

City sees rise in building permits issued in comparison to January 2019

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for January 2020. For January,...
Read more

1.2M litres of oil spilled in Saskatchewan train derailment

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
GUERNSEY, Sask. — The Saskatchewan government says about 1.2 million litres of oil was spilled during a fiery train derailment in Saskatchewan last week. The...
Read more

New Volunteer Community Leader appointed to represent MADD in Fort St John

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - MADD Canada has appointed a new volunteer Community Leader in Fort St. John. Melissa Dunn has been selected as the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv