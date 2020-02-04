News

Federal Court of Appeal upholds Order in approving the Trans Mountain Pipeline

By Tracy Teves

OTTAWA, ONT – Today, Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Natural Resources, today issued a statement regarding the decision by the Federal Court of Appeal to uphold the Order in Council approving the Trans Mountain Expansion project.

Minister O’Regan expressed the Government of Canada welcomes the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal (FCA).

The Minister expressed further that the ruling February 4th, 2020, affirms that the Government of Canada’s renewed consultations with Indigenous communities addressed the issues identified by the Federal Court of Appeal in its August 2018 decision.

According to Minister O’Regan, the Government of Canada took the task very seriously, working with communities to shape the consultation process and sharing the result was the most comprehensive consultation ever undertaken for a major project in Canada’s history.

The government approved the Trans Mountain Expansion Project because it is in the public interest. According to the government, this project will unlock new global markets to boost the price of a valuable Canadian resource. The Trans Mountain Expansion Project will help to advance the reconciliation with Indigenous people, including through economic opportunities and generate revenue to help fund clean energy and climate solutions.

The Minister shares, since the fall, the construction of the project has already created thousands of good, well-paying jobs. Construction on both Spread 1 in the Greater Edmonton Region and Spread 2 in Yellowhead is underway. Work is ongoing at various pump stations, construction yards, and more.

