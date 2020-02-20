Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Federal minister pledges to meet chiefs in B.C. over natural gas pipeline

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Federal minister pledges to meet chiefs in B.C. over natural gas pipeline

OTTAWA — The federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister is offering to meet today with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in northwestern British...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Blockade on CN rail line in Edmonton removed, injunction granted

EDMONTON — A blockade set up on a Canadian National rail line on the western edge of Edmonton in support...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Talks the way to settle blockades, Trudeau insists, as calls for action grow louder

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet are rejecting demands from conservatives on Parliament Hill and in...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister is offering to meet today with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in northwestern British Columbia.

But while Carolyn Bennett and her B.C. counterpart Scott Fraser say they’ll be in the town of Smithers to talk about reducing tensions over the construction of a pipeline in Wet’suwet’en traditional territory, the chiefs are supposed to be in Ontario.

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they are visiting Mohawk territory, where community members have blocked a key east-west rail link between Toronto and Montreal in support of the chiefs’ cause.

- Advertisement -

The hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project that would bring natural gas to a liquefaction facility and export terminal on the B.C. coast.

Nationwide protests and blockades followed a move by RCMP to enforce a court injunction earlier this month against the hereditary chiefs and their supporters, who had been obstructing an access road to the company’s work site.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under increasing pressure to end the blockades, with Conservatives calling for the government to use force, while the Liberal government insists negotiations are the only way to a lasting solution.

Advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleBlockade on CN rail line in Edmonton removed, injunction granted

More Articles Like This

Blockade on CN rail line in Edmonton removed, injunction granted

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — A blockade set up on a Canadian National rail line on the western edge of Edmonton in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs was...
Read more

Talks the way to settle blockades, Trudeau insists, as calls for action grow louder

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet are rejecting demands from conservatives on Parliament Hill and in provincial legislatures to break up...
Read more

CER recommends approval for NGTL 2021 System Expansion Project

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
CALGARY, A.B. - The Canada Energy Regulator is making a recommendation that the Federal cabinet approves NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd.'s 2021 System Expansion Project. According...
Read more

Shelved Suncor thermal oilsands project wins Alberta government approval

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The Alberta government has approved an application by Suncor Energy Inc. to build a 40,000-barrel-per-day thermal oilsands project but construction is unlikely...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv