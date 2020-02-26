Fifth and final games of round one of NWJHL Playoffs goes tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first round of the Northwest Junior Hockey League playoffs continued last night, Tuesday, February 25, as the JDA County Kings were host to the Fairview Flyers for game four of the series.

In game four of the first round of the playoffs, the Flyers managed to cream the Kings with a final score of 5-1.

The series between the Kings and Flyers are now tied at two games apiece.

Elsewhere within the playoffs, the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks are leading their series 3-1 over the Vipers.

The fifth and final games of the first round of playoffs take place tonight, Wednesday, as the Junior Canucks are host to the Vipers and the Flyers are host to the Kings.

The top two teams in the league, the Fort. St John Huskies and the North Peace Navigators both have a bye into the second round of the playoffs.

Round two of the playoffs start this Friday, February 28, as the Junior Canucks host the Navigators in a best-of-seven series.

A schedule for the Huskies in round two of the playoffs has not yet been released as they are waiting to see if they will face the Kings or the Flyers as that series is currently tied.

The full playoff schedule and results can be found by visiting nwjhl.com.