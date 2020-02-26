Sports

Fifth and final games of round one of NWJHL Playoffs goes tonight

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Photo courtesy Facebook page.

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

City of Fort St. John proclaims today as Pink Shirt Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Council has proclaimed Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 as Anti Bullying and Harassment Day also...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Fifth and final games of round one of NWJHL Playoffs goes tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first round of the Northwest Junior Hockey League playoffs continued last night, Tuesday,...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

First Farm In Rose Prairie Awarded Top Animal Welfare And Grassfed Certifications

ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. - Whiskey Creek Ranch in Rose Prairie, was recently awarded for using sustainable agriculture methods. The pigs,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first round of the Northwest Junior Hockey League playoffs continued last night, Tuesday, February 25, as the JDA County Kings were host to the Fairview Flyers for game four of the series.

In game four of the first round of the playoffs, the Flyers managed to cream the Kings with a final score of 5-1.

The series between the Kings and Flyers are now tied at two games apiece.

- Advertisement -

Elsewhere within the playoffs, the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks are leading their series 3-1 over the Vipers.

The fifth and final games of the first round of playoffs take place tonight, Wednesday, as the Junior Canucks are host to the Vipers and the Flyers are host to the Kings.

The top two teams in the league, the Fort. St John Huskies and the North Peace Navigators both have a bye into the second round of the playoffs.

Round two of the playoffs start this Friday, February 28, as the Junior Canucks host the Navigators in a best-of-seven series.

A schedule for the Huskies in round two of the playoffs has not yet been released as they are waiting to see if they will face the Kings or the Flyers as that series is currently tied.

The full playoff schedule and results can be found by visiting nwjhl.com.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleFirst Farm In Rose Prairie Awarded Top Animal Welfare And Grassfed Certifications
Next articleCity of Fort St. John proclaims today as Pink Shirt Day

More Articles Like This

Dawson Creek Junior Canucks win over Sexsmith Vipers as round one of NWJHL playoffs continue

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first round of the Northwest Junior Hockey League playoffs continued last night, Monday, February 24, as the Dawson...
Read more

Deadline to sign up for Community One Stop this Thursday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The registration deadline for the Spring edition of the City of Fort St. John's Community One Stop is quickly...
Read more

Inconnu in Vancouver for 2020 Winter Age Group Provincial Championships

Sports Norah Vogan - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Three athletes from the Inconnu Swim Club represented Fort St. John at the 2020 Winter Age Group Provincial Championships...
Read more

BC Winter Games Athletes recognized with Leadership Bursary

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A total of 16 outstanding youth leaders were recognized with a Coast Capital Savings Leadership Bursary at the Closing...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv