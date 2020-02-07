Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Fire keeping investigators away from train derailment in rural Saskatchewan

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Canadian Press
Canadian Press

GUERNSEY, Sask. — The Transportation Safety Board says a fire continues to burn at the site of a train derailment in Saskatchewan and investigators can’t access the site.

It says one investigator has arrived on the scene near Guernsey, about 115 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon, and another is on the way.

The Canadian Pacific Railway freight train carrying crude oil jumped the tracks early yesterday, causing the blaze and sending thick black smoke into the air.

About 85 residents were evacuated from homes in the agriculture community.

Hours later, the federal government ordered lower speed limits for all trains carrying large amounts of dangerous goods.

Another fiery derailment happened 10 kilometres from the site on the same set of tracks in December, leaking 1.5 million litres of oil.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2020

The Canadian Press

