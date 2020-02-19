NewsRegional

First BC patient to contract coronavirus makes recovery

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Shelved Suncor thermal oilsands project wins Alberta government approval

CALGARY — The Alberta government has approved an application by Suncor Energy Inc. to build a 40,000-barrel-per-day thermal oilsands...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province to modernize arbitration rules to improve access to justice

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced that it has introduced a new arbitration act that aims to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

First BC patient to contract coronavirus makes recovery

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The first patient confirmed in British Columbia to have the coronavirus has made a recovery, as...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The first patient confirmed in British Columbia to have the coronavirus has made a recovery, as announced by Provincial Health Officials on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the first individual confirmed to have the virus in B.C. has recovered.

Henry says the recovery is indicated by the resolution of symptoms, followed by two successive negative test results 24 hours apart.

- Advertisement -

While one patient has recovered, Henry says the four remaining patients with coronavirus are recovering in isolation at home with support and monitoring from public-health teams.

The fifth case identified on Friday, February 14, was confirmed by the National Microbiology Laboratory on Saturday, February 15.

The risk of spreading the coronavirus within B.C. is said to still remain low at this time.

Advertisement

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleLina Streeper wins 2020 World Champion Dog Race at 73rd Annual Trappers Festival
Next articleProvince to modernize arbitration rules to improve access to justice

More Articles Like This

Shelved Suncor thermal oilsands project wins Alberta government approval

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The Alberta government has approved an application by Suncor Energy Inc. to build a 40,000-barrel-per-day thermal oilsands project but construction is unlikely...
Read more

Province to modernize arbitration rules to improve access to justice

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has announced that it has introduced a new arbitration act that aims to modernize the Province's domestic arbitration...
Read more

Chiefs say RCMP and pipeline firm must leave before they meet with government

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — A Wet'suwet'en hereditary chief says the chiefs won't meet with the federal government over their opposition to a natural gas pipeline until...
Read more

Beaverlodge RCMP warn motorists of herd of bison at large near Hythe, AB

News Tracy Teves - 0
BEAVERLODGE, AB - RCMP warn motorists of a herd of bison that are at large near Hythe, AB. On Tuesday, February 18th, 2020, at 6:45...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv