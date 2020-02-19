First BC patient to contract coronavirus makes recovery

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The first patient confirmed in British Columbia to have the coronavirus has made a recovery, as announced by Provincial Health Officials on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the first individual confirmed to have the virus in B.C. has recovered.

Henry says the recovery is indicated by the resolution of symptoms, followed by two successive negative test results 24 hours apart.

While one patient has recovered, Henry says the four remaining patients with coronavirus are recovering in isolation at home with support and monitoring from public-health teams.

The fifth case identified on Friday, February 14, was confirmed by the National Microbiology Laboratory on Saturday, February 15.

The risk of spreading the coronavirus within B.C. is said to still remain low at this time.