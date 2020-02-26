First Farm In Rose Prairie Awarded Top Animal Welfare And Grassfed Certifications

ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. – Whiskey Creek Ranch in Rose Prairie, was recently awarded for using sustainable agriculture methods.

The pigs, laying hens and beef cattle at Whiskey Creek Ranch are now Certified Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World (AGW)–North America’s most trusted and transparent farm certifier as well as their beef being certified Grassfed.

Gaston and Michelle Schaeffer’s Ranch, Whiskey Creek is a first-generation, family-run farm, located in Rose Prairie. The Schaeffers use rotational grazing practices and sustainable farming techniques to raise their animals, which results in lower environmental impact and a higher quality product. The couple chose to pursue Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW and Certified Grassfed by AGW certifications because they felt the programs best mirrored their exemplary animal husbandry practices and commitment to sustainability.

Gaston Schaeffer shares that Livestock welfare, authenticity, and transparency are most integral to their production.

Certifications offered by A Greener World lets consumers know animals are raised outdoors on pasture or range, using sustainable agriculture methods on an independent farm

Consumer Reports acknowledges Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW as the only ‘highly meaningful’ label for farm animal welfare, outdoor access and sustainability.

