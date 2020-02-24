First round of NWJHL playoffs continue this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first round of playoffs continue this week as part of Northwest Junior Hockey League action.

So far, in the best-of-five series between the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks and the Sexsmith Vipers, the Junior Canucks are leading 2-1 out of the three games played so far.

In the best-of-five series between the JDA County Kings and the Fairview Flyers, the Kings are currently in the lead with a record of 2-1 over Fairview.

Up next, tonight, Monday, February 24, the Vipers are host to the Canucks and then tomorrow, the Kings are host to the Flyers for game four of the series.

The top two teams in the league, the Fort. St John Huskies and the North Peace Navigators both have a bye into the second round of the playoffs.

The full playoff schedule and results can be found by visiting nwjhl.com.