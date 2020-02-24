Sports

First round of NWJHL playoffs continue this week

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Photo courtesy Facebook page.

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

First round of NWJHL playoffs continue this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first round of playoffs continue this week as part of Northwest Junior Hockey...
Read more
SportsTiffany Phelan - 0

BC Winter Games Judo Results

  FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The gymnasium in Bert Bowes Middle School was transformed into a martial arts studio...
Read more
SportsTiffany Phelan - 0

Diving results at the 2020 BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Leisure Pool was filled with talented athletes and anxious bystanders this...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first round of playoffs continue this week as part of Northwest Junior Hockey League action.

So far, in the best-of-five series between the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks and the Sexsmith Vipers, the Junior Canucks are leading 2-1 out of the three games played so far.

In the best-of-five series between the JDA County Kings and the Fairview Flyers, the Kings are currently in the lead with a record of 2-1 over Fairview.

- Advertisement -

Up next, tonight, Monday, February 24, the Vipers are host to the Canucks and then tomorrow, the Kings are host to the Flyers for game four of the series.

The top two teams in the league, the Fort. St John Huskies and the North Peace Navigators both have a bye into the second round of the playoffs.

The full playoff schedule and results can be found by visiting nwjhl.com.

Advertisement

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleBC Winter Games Judo Results

More Articles Like This

BC Winter Games Judo Results

Sports Tiffany Phelan - 0
  FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The gymnasium in Bert Bowes Middle School was transformed into a martial arts studio this weekend where the Judo...
Read more

Diving results at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Sports Tiffany Phelan - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Leisure Pool was filled with talented athletes and anxious bystanders this weekend, with Diving going on...
Read more

Zone 8 Athletes Take First Place in Wheelchair Basketball at the BC Winter Games

Sports Tiffany Phelan - 0
  FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The gold and bronze medal Wheelchair Basketball took place on Sunday morning. In the bronze game it was Fraser Valley...
Read more

Huge crowd at 2020 BC Winter Games Closing Ceremony

News Tiffany Phelan - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It is easy to start viewing Fort St. John as just your average small town, especially in February when...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv