Former Tumbler Ridge Resident Canadian record producer nominee for Academy of Country Music Awards

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Former Tumbler Ridge resident and Canadian record producer, Joey Moi, has been announced as a nominee for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Moi, along with four other producers, has been nominated for Producer of the Year.

Moi is known for his work with the rock groups Nickelback and My Darkest Days, and Country music acts Chris Lane, Dallas Smith, Florida Georgia Line, Jake Owen and Morgan Wallen.

- Advertisement -

Moi was born in Whitehorse, spending his first three years in Dawson City before moving to Gambier Island, British Columbia in 1979, then to Tumbler Ridge when he was ten. After graduating from Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, he moved to Vancouver, to attend the Audio Engineering program at the Centre for Digital Imaging and Sound.

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards takes place on Sunday, April 5, in Las Vegas, Nevada.