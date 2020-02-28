NewsRegional

Former Tumbler Ridge Resident Canadian record producer nominee for Academy of Country Music Awards

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Former Tumbler Ridge resident and Canadian record producer, Joey Moi

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

SNC shares jump as company puts criminal case behind it, commits to new strategy

MONTREAL — Despite a rout on North American stock markets Friday, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. shares jumped 11 per cent...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Former Tumbler Ridge Resident Canadian record producer nominee for Academy of Country Music Awards

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - Former Tumbler Ridge resident and Canadian record producer, Joey Moi, has been announced as a...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

CALGARY — RCMP in central Alberta say a decal that appears to show a well-known teenage climate activist in a sexual act is...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Former Tumbler Ridge resident and Canadian record producer, Joey Moi, has been announced as a nominee for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Moi, along with four other producers, has been nominated for Producer of the Year.

Moi is known for his work with the rock groups Nickelback and My Darkest Days, and Country music acts Chris Lane, Dallas Smith, Florida Georgia Line, Jake Owen and Morgan Wallen.

- Advertisement -

Moi was born in Whitehorse, spending his first three years in Dawson City before moving to Gambier Island, British Columbia in 1979, then to Tumbler Ridge when he was ten. After graduating from Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, he moved to Vancouver, to attend the Audio Engineering program at the Centre for Digital Imaging and Sound.

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards takes place on Sunday, April 5, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleGreta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP
Next articleSNC shares jump as company puts criminal case behind it, commits to new strategy

More Articles Like This

SNC shares jump as company puts criminal case behind it, commits to new strategy

News Canadian Press - 0
MONTREAL — Despite a rout on North American stock markets Friday, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. shares jumped 11 per cent or $3.08 to close at...
Read more

The latest on protests across Canada in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

News Canadian Press - 0
Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia (All times Eastern):   4:55 p.m. ET The general...
Read more

Peace River Regional District Finance Department Receives Canadian Award for Financial Reporting

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River Regional District's Finance Department received its 2018 Canadian Award for Financial Reporting. The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting...
Read more

BeesCause promoting bee health and awareness through foster hives

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local action-based movement, BeesCause is supporting bees, bee health, awareness and bee populations through its foster hive program. https://www.facebook.com/MooseFM/videos/2532640836949297/?epa=SEARCH_BOX Chris Wheeler...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv