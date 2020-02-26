Fort St. John 100 Women Who Care Nominations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The list of nominations for the upcoming 100 Women Who Care Event has been published.

These organizations have all been nominated by women who have participated at the previous 100 Women that Care event. Through the nomination process, three local charities will compete for this funding which will help their programs and services. Presentations will be made at the Lido on March 31st, 2020.

Friends of FSJPL

Abbeyfield Houses of FSJ

Community Bridge

The Josh Lequiere Society

FSJ Hospital Foundation

North Peace Mental Health Society

St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program

Child Development Centre

North Peace Justice Society

The 100 Women Who Care started in 2017, as a group of local women who come together for one evening to help infuse financial help into local charities. Based upon their mission statement, Simple Concept, Big Impact. At the event, the women listen to three nominated charities who present their stories to the women. By sharing who they are, what they are doing in the community, and why they deserve the support.

Each attending woman brings $100 to the event, and casts her vote towards the charity she feels deserves the donation. When you multiply $100 by 100 women there is a quick infusion of funding for the chosen charity.

The event will be held at the Lido Theatre and doors open at 6 pm and the event starts at 7 pm. You can register at energetictickets.ca or at the FB Page.

