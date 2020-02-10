Fort St John Fire Department responds to smoke at Tim Horton’s on 96A Street

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department was called to the scene of a restaurant this morning, February 10, due to reports of smoke inside the building.

At 7:56 a.m., the Fire Department says crews responded to the scene at Tim Horton’s, located on 96A Street, due to reports of smoke in the building.

The Fire Department says Crews identified an issue with a rooftop unit that had caused smoke inside the building.

A technician had been called to the scene to repair the rooftop unit and, as of 9:00 a.m., the building remains closed to the public, however, the drive-thru will be open to serve customers.