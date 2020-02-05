Sports

Fort St John Huskies home this weekend for back-to-back action

By Scott Brooks

Sports

Fort St John Huskies home this weekend for back-to-back action

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be home this weekend for back-to-back action. On Friday,...
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Report shows support for developing accessibility legislation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has released an accessibility consultation summary report that looks...
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province to invest $1 million to help develop tourism opportunities for communities affected by mill closures

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be providing $1 million...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be home this weekend for back-to-back action.

On Friday, February 7, the Huskies will be taking on the JDA County Kings.

Last Saturday, the Huskies managed to beat the Kings with a win of 8-4.

Puck drop for the Huskies vs. the Kings is this Friday, at 8:00 p.m., at the North Peace Arena.

Then on Saturday, the Huskies will be host to the North Peace Navigators.

The last time the Pups took on the Navs was at a home game on January 19, where the Huskies won that game in overtime with a score of 3-2.

Huskies vs. the Navigators goes this Saturday, with puck drop at 3:30 p.m., at the North Peace Arena.

Currently, in the NWJHL Division standings, the huskies are in a strong first place with 30 wins, four losses and two ties.

If the Huskies win both games this weekend, it will make it 17 wins in-a-row and a total of 32 wins so far this season.

