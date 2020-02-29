News

Fort St. John man’s phone number used in fake viral ad

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John man’s phone number used in fake viral ad

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A Fort St. John man’s phone number was used in a fake...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

One person arrested after an armed standoff with Fort St. John RCMP

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - One person is in custody after an alleged assault and barricading himself...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Snowfall warning issued Friday night for BC South Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. South Peace. According to Environment...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Fort St. John man’s phone number was used in a fake classified ad on Kijiji for the Oscar Mayer Weinermobiles.

According to the Toronto Sun, Matt Dennie from Fort St. John had his information hacked and his contact information was used in the Kijiji ad that went viral earlier this week.

Dennie told the Toronto Sun, “Someone got my information off Facebook and made the ad and posted my numbers on there and thought it’d be hilarious.”

- Advertisement -

Dennie went on to tell the Toronto Sun, “They somehow got my cell number and my work number and I have no idea how. I guess it was a professional troll. The guy was calling people racist. I had some information on my Facebook I should have set to private.”

The ad said there were two wienermobiles for sale in Calgary for $12,000 or best offer. 

Here is some of the text from the ad that has since been removed from Kijiji.

“Any logo will be removed before vehicle is picked up. Local Calgary pick up only. No emails, please call matt ANYTIME at XXX-XXX-XXX ask about the big wiener for sale. Text or call XXXXXXXXXX if first number isnt [sic] working. Getting 100 calls an hour NO THE PEANUT IS NOT FOR SALE ! STOP ASKING.”

Read more about this story in the Toronto Sun by clicking here.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleOne person arrested after an armed standoff with Fort St. John RCMP

More Articles Like This

One person arrested after an armed standoff with Fort St. John RCMP

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - One person is in custody after an alleged assault and barricading himself in a home on 87...
Read more

Snowfall warning issued Friday night for BC South Peace

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. South Peace. According to Environment Canada, a Pacific storm will...
Read more

NorthRiver Midstream announces closure of Fort Nelson North Processing Facility

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - NorthRiver Midstream announced on Friday, February 28, the closure of its North Processing Facility in Fort Nelson. NorthRiver Midstream announced the...
Read more

There’s no ‘quick fix’ in B.C. pipeline talks: government liaison says

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SMITHERS, B.C. — Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs met for a second day with senior government ministers over a pipeline dispute that's sparked protests and economic disruptions,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv