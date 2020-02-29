Fort St. John man’s phone number used in fake viral ad

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Fort St. John man’s phone number was used in a fake classified ad on Kijiji for the Oscar Mayer Weinermobiles.

According to the Toronto Sun, Matt Dennie from Fort St. John had his information hacked and his contact information was used in the Kijiji ad that went viral earlier this week.

Dennie told the Toronto Sun, “Someone got my information off Facebook and made the ad and posted my numbers on there and thought it’d be hilarious.”

Dennie went on to tell the Toronto Sun, “They somehow got my cell number and my work number and I have no idea how. I guess it was a professional troll. The guy was calling people racist. I had some information on my Facebook I should have set to private.”

The ad said there were two wienermobiles for sale in Calgary for $12,000 or best offer.

Here is some of the text from the ad that has since been removed from Kijiji.

“Any logo will be removed before vehicle is picked up. Local Calgary pick up only. No emails, please call matt ANYTIME at XXX-XXX-XXX ask about the big wiener for sale. Text or call XXXXXXXXXX if first number isnt [sic] working. Getting 100 calls an hour NO THE PEANUT IS NOT FOR SALE ! STOP ASKING.”

