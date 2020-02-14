Fort St John RCMP arrest two suspects for issuing counterfeit currency

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over the past few weeks, Fort St. John RCMP say they have received 22 reports of counterfeit currency being issued throughout the city.

In these cases, RCMP say either $50 or $100 bills have been issued, usually paying for lesser priced items and the suspects receiving the product and significant change or service.

Through extensive investigation Fort St John RCMP have been able to identify, arrest and charge two individuals, Tyrone Davis and Wynter Scott.

Both Davis and Scott have been arrested, charged, and released by way of a Release Order with a future court date for the possession, production, and use of counterfeit money.

Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have information about the counterfeit currency to contact them at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.