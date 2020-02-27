News

Fort St. John RCMP investigating incident on 101 avenue

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
The Fort St. John are investigating an incident at the Trust Apartment Building in Fort St. John - Scott Brooks

Fort St. John RCMP investigating incident on 101 avenue

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating a serious incident at the
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating a serious incident at the Trust Apartments on 101 avenue.

The RCMP have yet to release specific details about the incident, but eyewitnesses tell us it happened between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The RCMP have cordoned off one of the exits from the apartment building.

The RCMP are investigating a serious incident at the Trust Apartments in Fort St. John – Scott Brooks
The Trust Apartments are located at 10916 101 avenue.

Once more information is released by the RCMP, we will update this story.

If you have any information to share, email news@moosefm.ca

