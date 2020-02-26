Fort St John RCMP look to identify meat thief

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in the theft of meat.

According to RCMP, during the early morning of Sunday, February 23, between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m., received a report of an unknown male who stole a large number of meats as well as some cheese and ice cream products.

Police say the items were taken from a refrigerated trailer parked at the BC Winters Games headquarters located at 9304 86th Street.

RCMP believe the suspect then walked in the direction towards Toboggan Park.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Constable Cullen of the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.