Fort St. John RCMP looking for missing 20 year-old

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for a missing 20 year-old male.

On February 22nd, 2020 at about 10:40am, the Fort St John RCMP received a report that 20 year old Rain Skyhawk Ormandy had not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, February 19th, 2020. Rain has been living in and is believed to still be in the Fort St John, BC area.

The Fort St John RCMP have not been able to contact Rain or determine his whereabouts and are considering Rain a high-risk missing.

Rain is described as:

  • Indigenous male
  • 5’9 (175 cm) tall
  • 165 lbs (75kg)
  • Short brown hair
  • Brown eyes

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about Rain Ormandy or where he might be, to please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

